(NEXSTAR) – Toyota is recalling roughly 1 million vehicles equipped with airbags that may not deploy, the carmaker announced Wednesday.

The affected models include the popular Sienna, RAV4, Corolla and Camry. All vehicles involved in the recall were made between 2020 and 2022.

The Toyota and Lexus vehicles included in the recall have passenger seat sensors that could have been improperly manufactured. If the sensor malfunctions and fails to register the weight of the passenger, a crash might not trigger the airbag.

See the full list of affected vehicles:

Toyota Avalon, Avalon Hybrid (2020-2021) Camry, Camry Hybrid (2020-2022) Corolla (2020-2021) Highlander, Highlander Hybrid (2020-2021) RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid (2020-2021) Sienna Hybrid (2021) Lexus ES250 (2021) ES300H (2020-2022) ES350 (2020-2021) RX350 (2020-2021) RX450h (2020-2021) (Toyota)

Toyota is reaching out to owners of the recalled vehicles and will be notifying them by mid-February, 2024. Anyone with a vehicle that may have the faulty sensor can get it inspected and, if necessary, replaced at a Toyota or Lexus dealership.

Alternatively, you can search your own Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information on the Toyota recall website or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration site.

For more information about the recall, Toyota owners can call 1-800-331-4331 for details. Lexus owners can call 1-800-255-3987.

The recall comes less than two months after Toyota announced that it would be recalling 750,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a problem with the connecter that holds the bumper to the car.