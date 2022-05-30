INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Nearly as soon as it returned, some Taco Bell locations across the United States sold out of the Mexican Pizza – and it’s unclear when the fan favorite will be restocked.

“Because of the incredible love for the Mexican Pizza, we have begun selling out across the country. Our restaurant teams trained weeks for what we knew would be a big return, we just didn’t realize how big, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we’d like,” read a statement on Taco Bell’s website.

Some locations have signs up signaling the Mexican Pizza is sold out, while workers at other Taco Bells have been telling customers the menu item is sold out before they even begin to order.

Taco Bell’s website said, “We’re working diligently with our restaurants and suppliers to get more [Mexican Pizzas] back in the hands and stomachs of our biggest fans.” It directed customers to follow its Mexican Pizza FAQ page for the latest details and information.

The Mexican Pizza returned to Taco Bell menus on May 19, about 18 months after it was removed in November of 2020 to the outrage of many fast food lovers.

Taco Bell is also pushing back its Mexican Pizza musical starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat. It was originally supposed to premiere on TikTok May 26.