(The Hill) – Seven states in the southern U.S. are facing high temperatures as the heat wave sweeping Texas expands to surrounding areas.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings now affect parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, as well as parts of New Mexico and Arizona to the west, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The heat wave, which has been raging in Texas for more than a week, is setting records in parts of the Lone Star State and is expected to strain its electric grid as temperatures climb into the 100s in some places.

The NWS said Sunday afternoon that “oppressive heat” across the Southern U.S. is “not going anywhere soon.”

The temperature in Phoenix hit 111 degrees on Sunday, which the local NWS reports is 5 degrees above normal for that date. The NWS in Albuquerque, N.M., also reported near-record temps over the weekend.

NWS branches in Texas have warned that the punishing temperatures can be dangerous, warning residents to “try and spend as little time outdoors as you can” because “even a short time could result in heat illnesses.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has a disaster declaration in place as his state deals with the heat and with other extreme weather that’s hit Texas in recent weeks, including heavy rainfall, flash flooding and tornadoes.