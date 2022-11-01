HOUSTON, TX (WGHP) — A 28-year-old rapper was shot and killed, allegedly while playing dice in Houston, according to reports.

TMZ is reporting that Takeoff, one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, was killed early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement and witnesses claim that this happened around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley.

Takeoff and groupmate Quavo were at the bowling alley and an altercation broke out nearby. Someone opened fire and Takeoff was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people may have been shot in the altercation as well, but no word on their conditions.

Migos’ breakout smash hit was 2013’s “Versace,” which later featured Drake. The rap trio went on to dominate the charts with other collaborators, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Cardi B, Katy Perry, Lil Uzi Vert, and Nicki Minaj.