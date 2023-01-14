The French Market restaurant at Disneyland is getting a “Princess and the Frog”-themed makeover. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

(KTLA) – The French Market restaurant at Disneyland will soon be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace, a fictional restaurant which appeared in Disney’s animated 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog,” the theme park announced Thursday.

The French Market and Mint Julep bar will close on Feb. 17 for the reimaging process. The Mint Julep bar, which operates in the patio of the French Market’s seating area, will reopen alongside the new restaurant later this year, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Like the French Market before it, Tiana’s Palace will offer a quick-service menu inspired by New Orleans cuisine. Once reopened, the Mint Julep bar will resume selling drinks and Mickey-shaped beignets.

“Tiana’s Palace is sure to be a gathering place for friends and family to enjoy great food and celebrate together, just like Tiana and her father James dreamed of,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

Disney Imagineers will work with Disney animation artists from “The Princess and the Frog” to bring the restaurant to life.

Disney World and Disneyland had also previously announced that Splash Mountain, a ride originally themed around its 1946 film “Song of the South,” would be getting a “Princess and the Frog”-themed makeover in the coming years. Characters from the movie — which has been criticized for its stereotypes and romanticized view of the post-Civil War South — are currently seen on Splash Mountain.

Disney World’s Splash Mountain attraction is closing on Jan. 23 to begin the reimagining process. Disneyland has yet to announce when its version of the ride will close.

The reimagined rides, known as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, are expected to debut in late 2024.