VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two more people injured at a church Thursday night.

According to Vestavia Hills Police Department Captain Shane Ware, police responded to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at around 6:20 p.m. after reports of an active shooter.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area. Authorities say one person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital for undisclosed injuries. A suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

According to the church’s Facebook page, there was a potluck scheduled at the church Thursday evening.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on the deadly shooting:

As we are learning about the shocking and tragic loss of a life at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia, we want to offer our prayers for the victim’s family, the injured and the entire church community. I am glad to hear the shooter is in custody. This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation Gov. Kay Ivey

No further information has been released. This is a developing story.