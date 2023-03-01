KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A 12-hour standoff remained ongoing Wednesday morning after multiple officers were shot in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday night.

The Kansas City Police Department said the incident started after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Chief Stacey Graves said officers were executing a search warrant when they opened the door and were met with gunfire.

Officers returned gunfire, but it was unknown if anyone else was injured, according to Graves.

Graves said three male officers were shot during the standoff, but their injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. She said she had spoken with the the officers, who were awake and alert.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be taking over the shooting investigation.

As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, two people had come out of the home. Officers were still working to determine if there were any others inside the residence.

This standoff takes place just days after Kansas City officer James Muhlbauer and his K9 Officer Champ were killed by a suspected speeding driver. The crash also killed a 52-year-old pedestrian.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night about an exceptionally challenging time for KCPD.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Mayor Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”