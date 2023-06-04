(NewsNation) — Nine days after seemingly vanishing, Dr. John Forsyth’s body was found in Benton County, Arkansas, with a gunshot wound. His brother said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

“He had no guns,” his brother, Richard Forsyth, said. “I talked to him about that. He didn’t want to have a gun.”

Missouri law enforcement is still investigating how John Forsyth went missing in the first place, Nexstar’s KOLR reports.

KOLR reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, but the agency said they are not releasing details about the investigation at this time.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford said the Arkansas State Crime Lab is facing a backlog. The lab estimates autopsy results will take about 60 days, but Oxford said he’s still waiting on results sent to the lab in January and February.

Authorities have not said whether they believe Forsyth was killed or took his own life. Initially, when Forsyth’s empty car was found, investigators said there were no signs of foul play. But that was before the body was found. His family rejects any suggestion he took his own life.

“At this point, it looks like he was abducted and killed and thrown into a lake,” Richard Forsyth said. “Just looking at it from my point of view, that’s what it seems like.”

Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was last seen at 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, before failing to go to work at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Missouri. His vehicle was later found at the Cassville Aquatic Center.

Detectives said multiple agencies searched the aquatic center area for hours using K-9s and thermal imaging, but found no evidence.

“I don’t know why my brother is missing. I don’t know why he would leave behind his wallet, his passport, his checkbook, his keys, and an unlocked car,” Richard Forsyth had previously told KOLR.

His brother and other family members say John Forsyth was a devoted father to his eight kids and seemed happier than he’d been in a long time. They say he never missed a day of work, and would often sleep in an RV outside the hospital when he was on call.

Newly engaged, Forsyth was also recently divorced.

On May 10 of this year, a judge ordered Forsyth to pay his ex-wife $3,999 in child support a month, plus another $15,000 a month.

Missouri court records show he was married and divorced twice to the same woman between 1995 and 2022. Both his brother and Ryan Ricketts, the ex-wife’s divorce attorney, say the split was amicable.

The pair initially married in Clark County, Nevada. He filed for divorce in April 2019 but the couple remarried in July 2020 in Greene County, Missouri. Court records show that the woman filed a second divorce petition in April 2022, in Lawrence County, Missouri.

As Forsyth’s disappearance gained national attention, rumors swirled about whether child support problems or cryptocurrency woes played a part in his disappearance and death.

“We need to get to the bottom of this,” Richard Forsyth said. “We need to find out what happened. We’re not satisfied with just that he was found. This kind of barbaric behavior has to be uncovered. This has to be dealt with.”

Shannon Jenkins, spokesperson for the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, said Friday that “there is no immediate threat to the public,” but declined to provide more details. She said no further information would be released until the investigation is completed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.