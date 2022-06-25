NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Friday that an apartment fire was started by a man who was holding a baby hostage, allegedly with a knife to its throat.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in the North Highlands section of the city early on Friday morning. Upon arrival, deputies say the man started a fire in the apartment.

Metro Fire arrived on scene, but said the man was no longer holding the knife. Crew members rescued the baby, an older child, a woman and the suspect from the fire.

All four were alive, and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

The father has been placed in custody, officials said.

Metro Fire did confirm, however, that two dogs died in the fire.