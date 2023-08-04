The late Leonard Nimoy is seen at the 34th Annual Emmy Awards Banquet in the Century Plaza Hotel on Sept. 19, 1982 in Los Angeles.

(The Hill) – Rep. Adam Schiff is pushing for a U.S. Postal Service stamp aimed at honoring Leonard Nimoy, praising the “Star Trek” star as an “example of the American dream.”

“Live long and prosper!” the California Democrat wrote in a Monday letter to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee and obtained by ITK.

“This is a phrase that is part of our lexicon, as is the unforgettable character who first proclaimed those words,” Schiff said.

“I am writing to support the creation of a stamp for Leonard Nimoy, an extraordinary activist, actor, and dear friend,” the California Senate candidate said.

The advisory committee, according to the Postal Service’s website, uses “their collective expertise in history, science, technology, art, education, sports, and other areas of public interest” to “consider and then recommend stamp subjects” to the Postmaster General for approval.

Some of the figures featured on past commemorative stamps include: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, author Toni Morrison, Nancy Reagan, artist Roy Lichtenstein, Charlie Chaplin and Elvis Presley, among many others.

Nimoy, who originated the role of Spock on the intergalactic TV series, died in 2015 at 83.

The actor, Schiff said, was “revered by fans for this role, best put by the New York Times as ‘bringing to life one of the most indelible characters of the last half century.’”

Citing Nimoy’s experience as the son of Ukrainian immigrants, Schiff said the late performer “serves as an example of the American dream.”

“He gave back to his country with his years of service in the Army and his activism in his community,” Schiff said, calling him an “incredibly gifted individual” and a “dear friend.”