LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to water and Lake Mead, every little bit helps, right?

That is proving to be correct this spring as the water level at Lake Mead fights to stay above the most recent projections put out by the government.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s “Most Probable 24-Month Study” published in March, Lake Mead was projected to have dropped to approximately 1,043.06 feet (above sea level). But, as of Monday morning, Lake Mead’s water level was at 1,045.91, almost 3 feet above the projected level. It’s a positive trend seen in the last three months of projections.

End-of-month projections for Lake Mead

Lake Mead’s elevation is shown as feet above sea level.
Elevation as of April 3: 1,045.92
Source: US Bureau of Reclamation

DATEJAN 2023FEB 2023MAR 2023
MAR 20231040.831042.841043.06
APR 20231035.851038.851036.30
MAY 20231030.531034.561031.53
JUN 20231026.471031.891030.27
JUL 20231026.031032.571031.33
AUG 20231026.871033.301034.15
SEP 20231025.711033.071034.27
OCT 20231025.051032.411033.56
NOV 20231024.471031.451032.40
DEC 20231026.911033.421034.62
JAN 20241029.901036.501037.18
FEB 20241032.111038.751038.96
MAR 20241030.151036.811036.75
APR 20241024.581031.421031.07
MAY 20241018.581025.521024.97
JUN 20241013.711020.711020.33
JUL 20241012.271019.211018.91
AUG 20241012.101018.941019.17
SEP 20241010.381017.181017.68
OCT 20241012.921017.071017.88
NOV 20241014.131015.991016.77
DEC 20241017.571017.581018.52
JAN 20251020.811021.42

As shown in the graphic below, Lake Mead’s water level did rise at the beginning of this year, followed by a small drop. However, partially due to recent rain in the area, the water level stabilized for a few days before rising almost half a foot at the end of March. Since then, the level of the lake has dropped again by about half a foot.

Lake Mead water level as of 9 a.m. Apr. 3, 2023 (Image: uslakes.info — Data: US Bureau of Reclamation)

To the northeast, Lake Powell has shown signs of life and has risen more than a foot over the last month after dropping to a new all-time low in mid-March. Many people are speculating that the Bureau of Reclamation will allow Lake Powell to benefit from the melting snowpack in Colorado before Lake Mead.

Lake Powell water level as of 12 a.m. Apr. 2, 2023 (Image: uslakes.info — Data: US Bureau of Reclamation)

As of one week ago, snowpack has built the Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) stored in the Colorado Rockies to 158% of the average. That was up about 8% in only one week.

(U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

Currently, Lake Mead is a little over 5 feet higher than the record-low hit on July 27, 2022, when the water level was measured at 1,040.71. According to the latest projection from the Bureau of Reclamation, published before the recent rain, Lake Mead could drop to 1,036.9 feet by the end of April, just over 9 feet lower than its current level.