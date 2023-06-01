(KTLA) – Welcome to the neighborhood.

After two years of house-hunting, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have purchased a new home together in Beverly Hills for a cool $60,850,000.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new Beverly Hills home purchased for $60,850,000 on May 31, 2023. (KTLA)

The expansive 38,000-square-foot modern estate on Wallingford Drive, near Benedict Canyon Drive, features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a 12-car garage.

Tucked away in the canyons, the five-acre property features a one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex with basketball, pickleball, a gym, a boxing ring, and a sports lounge and bar.

Along with a tennis court and a zero-edge pool, the estate includes a 5,000-square-foot guesthouse, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a theater, wine room, a whisky lounge sauna, and more.

The couple paid for the home in cash and closed quickly within a week, according to TMZ. The home was previously listed for $135 million in 2018, then relisted in 2023 for $75 million before Lopez and Affleck snatched it up for what appears to be a heavy discount.

The secluded home is part of a gated community and is located about eight minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel and around 20 minutes from Van Nuys Airport.

Two decades after the couple’s first engagement in 2002, the lovebirds married on July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas before holding a large wedding celebration with friends and family in Georgia.