(The Hill) – Actress Jennifer Aniston expressed her frustration with cancel culture this week, explaining in an interview that she’s “so over” it.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Tuesday, Aniston said she refuses to put people who made mistakes in the same group as disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, 71, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in a case in New York.

Weinstein, who became the face of the #MeToo movement after dozens of women came forward with allegations against him, was sentenced to an additional 16 years earlier this year in a criminal trial in Los Angeles over other sexual assault charges.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” Aniston told the Journal. “I probably just got canceled by saying that.”

“I just don’t understand what it means.… Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket,” the actress added.

Aniston, who first gained acclaim for her role as Rachel Green on the hit sitcom “Friends,” also said she didn’t enjoy her experience working with Weinstein. She worked with the disgraced film producer on the 2005 film “Derailed.”

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never,” Aniston said. “You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’”

“I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer,” she added.

Her remarks come after she faced controversy earlier this month, issuing a statement against fellow actor Jamie Foxx after reports claimed the actress liked one of his Instagram posts that was flagged by users as antisemitic.

“This really makes me sick,”“The Morning Show” wrote in an Instagram post. “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident.”

“And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism,” Aniston added. “I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”