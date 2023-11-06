(KTLA) — It’s a really big Dill!

Pickle Ketchup, the latest condiment innovation from Heinz, is scheduled to make its nationwide debut in 2024.

The newest condiment from the Kraft Heinz Company will combine “the tangy and savory flavor of pickles with the taste of Heinz Ketchup,” the company announced Monday.

“Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years,” Katie Peterson, director of Heinz Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company, said in a statement.

According to an October 2023 Datassential report cited by Heinz, 73% of American consumers reported that they enjoy the taste of a pickled cucumber.

“The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love Heinz fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together,” said Peterson.

Heinz has released multiple sauce combinations within the last few years, ranging from “Mayochup” and “Kranch” to “MayoMust” and “Sweet KetChili.”

The company also experimented with an array of colored ketchups through its EZ Squirt ketchup line, but those products were eventually discontinued in 2006, according to Business Insider.