DENVER (KDVR) – Condiments could be a collectors’ item this summer as Heinz releases limited-edition condiment packets that are custom-designed for each state.

The company is calling it Saucemerica, and the packets will be available at restaurants, theaters, stadiums, drive-thrus and other places that typically contribute to the sauce-packet collection you have amassing in your junk drawer.

The limited-edition packets contain classic condiments: ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, ranch, BBQ sauce and tartar sauce. The designs, however, will be unique to each of the 50 states.

The Colorado sauce packet, for example, is filled with tomato ketchup. The design features the Rocky Mountains, skiers and bison, plus an image of one of the state’s signature dishes: the bison burger.

The Florida version contains mustard, which pairs perfectly with the Cuban sandwich depicted on the state’s sauce packet. The design also shows a Florida beach, complete with a jet skier and a gator.

Texas’ is barbecue sauce (to go with the state’s famous brisket, of course) and Washington’s is tartar sauce, which could be enjoyed with fried oysters, as the packet suggests.

Those who document their collections of “United States of Saucemerica” packets could also be entered for a chance to win a prize in the Saucemerica Sweepstakes. To enter, participants need to upload photos of each unique Saucemerica packet in their collection (or send a mail-in entry form to Heinz) before the promotion ends on Aug. 31. Each photo counts as an entry — so the more a participant submits, the more chances they have to win a prize from five increasingly valuable prize pools.

Entrants can win anywhere from $500 to $100,000, depending on how many entries they submit, according to the official rules.

Participants can register on the Saucemerica website to start keeping track of their collections.

There are also daily games that fans can play for a chance to win a gift card, according to the website.

In addition to its Saucemerica promotion, Heinz is adding six new flavors for a limited time, with one to be released each month through November. Those flavors include creamy chimichurri, harissa aioli, hatch chili ranch, yuzu wasabi, black garlic ranch and Bangin’ Brewery Mustard.