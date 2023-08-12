(WDHN) — Former Miss Houston County Lindsay Shiver, who is accused of plotting to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, is expected to be released on bail this week, according to ABC News.

Shiver allegedly plotted to kill her husband and hired her lover, Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold Jr., to carry out the murder. All three have been in custody since last week.

ABC News is reporting that new court documents say Shiver had sent photos of her husband Robert Shiver, to alleged would-be hitman, Farron Newbold Jr., along with the message “Kill him”. Authorities claimed that Shiver later admitted in an interrogation with law enforcement that she did indeed send those text messages.

According to ABC, Shiver is expected to be released on a bond of $100,000 on Tuesday. Bethel and Newbold Jr. have already been released from jail on a bond of $20,000.

All three must wear ankle monitors and remain in the Bahamas until October 5, which is their next scheduled court appearance. Shiver will also have a daily curfew of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and must sign in at the Central Police Station in Nassau on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The three suspects could face between 30 and 60 years behind bars if convicted.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that prosecutors in the Bahamas originally objected to bond for Shiver of Thomasville, Georgia, but withdrew the objection after speaking with her estranged husband.

Robert Shiver filed for divorce in April after allegedly uncovering the “adulterous conduct” between his wife and Bethel, and he sought sole custody of their three kids. The filing came just a day before Lindsay did the same, CNN reports.

Bahamas Court News states law enforcement discovered the murder plot while investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana. They claim officers came across messages on WhatsApp, a social media app, regarding the alleged plan to kill Robert Shiver while searching the phone of one of the break-in suspects.

Shiver, whose maiden name is Shirly, was named Miss Houston County in 2005, according to Houston County Pagent Inc. She also placed second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Robert Shiver is the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company. According to his biography on his company’s website, he was a member of the Auburn Tigers football team during his college years, where he served as a long snapper from 2006-2008. Reports show he also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

