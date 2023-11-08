INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced former player Matt Ulrich has died at 41.

Ulrich was a former offensive lineman who was on the team’s Super Bowl championship team during the 2006 season.

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Dylan Gandy, left, and offensive guard Matt Ulrich are pictured in Jan. 2007 at the team’s hotel in Florida ahead of Super Bowl XLI. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

In Irsay’s statement on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family. Jim Irsay, Colts Owner

Ulrich, born in the Chicago area, attended Northwestern and signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He played five games that season and five games in 2006 before retiring.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Ulrich said in a 2019 interview when asked what it was like to play in the Super Bowl. “Definitely one of the best memories, just being on the field with your teammates, especially that game.”

After football, Ulrich cofounded DexaFit, a brand of body fat and metabolic testing centers in the U.S., and served as the managing director and partner with Profitable Ideas Exchange in Bozeman, Montana. He is also listed as a player advisor for The Football Players Health Study at Harvard University.

Ulrich and his wife Alison share four sons.

An official cause of death has not been released.