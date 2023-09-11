LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Before postponing his show Saturday night at the last minute, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran was crashing a Las Vegas wedding.

Saturday afternoon, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer stopped by the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel to surprise Jordan and Carter Lindenfield, serenading the couple mid-wedding with his new song, “Magical.”

Sheeran even signed the couple’s marriage license as the witness on their “Perfect” day.

Ed Sheeran crashes a wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel. (Mark Surridge)

Speaking with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Lindenfields said a representative for the chapel contacted them last month about letting an anonymous celebrity drop by the ceremony as “a PR stunt.” While they initially declined, they were soon convinced and said it wasn’t a disappointment at all.

“We were in utter shock,” Carter told the outlet. “Never in our wildest dreams did we think Ed Sheeran, of all people, would would walk into that room.”

Their shock was apparent in a reel Sheeran shared on his Instagram account.

“Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x,” he wrote. In the video, Sheeran can be seen serenading the couple with an accompanying choir. “Magical” is one of fourteen songs on Sheeran’s upcoming seventh studio album “Autumn Variations,” set for release on Sept. 29.

“Is this how it feels to be in love? This is magical, this is magical,” Sheeran sang to the couple shortly before the two said “I Do” and sealed the moment with a kiss.

On Saturday, Sheeran’s Las Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium was postponed less than an hour before it was set to begin, with the artist making the announcement on Instagram.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show,” Sheeran’s statement said. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this and I wish I could change it.”

The concert was rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28. Sheeran said all purchased tickets for the Sept. 9 show would be valid for the new date.

In a statement released on Saturday, Allegiant Stadium listed technical issues as the reason for the postponement.

“Due to technical issues, this evening’s Ed Sheeran concert at Allegiant Stadium has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 28. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

We are sorry for the delays and inconvenience caused to all the Ed Sheeran fans who were expecting a concert tonight. Updates were communicated as quickly as possible to those waiting outside and via our social channels, website, and venue app. Stadium doors were opened at 5:05 PM to get fans out of the heat and we have ensured that anyone requiring assistance has received it.”

The Lindenfields were gifted tickets to the show, they told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and plan to return for the postponement date as part of an extended honeymoon.