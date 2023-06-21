CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina homeowner shot and killed an intruder Sunday night while the person was trying to break in, officials said.

Around 9:03 p.m., sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina’s Johnston County responded to a home in Wilson’s Mills, roughly 25 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Deputies were told there was a breaking and entering in progress and that the homeowner had shot the intruder.

Upon arrival, deputies said they made contact with Wilson’s Mills Police and EMS personnel. At the request of the Wilson’s Mills police chief, the sheriff’s office took over the investigation.

Through the investigation, authorities said they determined an unidentified male intruder had been shot after he made contact with the homeowner’s children and then tried to break into the house, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner was present at the scene and fully cooperated with detectives. Authorities have not identified the man or the alleged intruder, and the investigation remains ongoing.