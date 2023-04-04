MIAMI (WFLA) — A passenger died on a cruise ship departing Miami Sunday after falling off a balcony, according to reports.

The incident happened shortly after Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady left Miami en route to Roatan, Honduras on Sunday, a spokesperson told Insider.

In a statement, the company spokesperson said the passenger fell from their balcony and landed on another person on the lower deck.

According to Virgin Voyages, the first passenger died of their injuries but the second one was not seriously hurt.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the cruise line’s statement said.

Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately available.

The ship returned to Miami Monday after the deadly incident but resumed its voyage, according to NBC News.