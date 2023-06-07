(NEXSTAR) — Pat Cooper, a stand-up comedian well known for his appearances on “Seinfeld,” “Analyze This” and Howard Stern’s radio show, has died, according to his friends and family. He was 93.

Cooper’s wife, Emily Conner, confirmed his death in a statement shared Wednesday, according to The New York Times. Steve Garrin, who produced and wrote with Cooper, also confirmed his death, writing on Facebook, “I’m heartbroken to hear the sad news of the passing of my great friend, Pat Cooper.”

The comic reportedly died at his Las Vegas home but a cause of death has not yet been released.

Garrin told Entertainment Weekly Cooper was “telling jokes up until the end” and had “a lot of health problems.”

Cooper’s career began in the 1950s at small clubs on the East Coast, The Times reports. He later served as the opening act for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Jerry Lewis, and appeared on multiple TV shows, including those hosted by Dean Martin and Merv Griffin.

In the late 1990s, Cooper appeared as himself on “Seinfeld,” chastising Jerry Seinfeld for losing a jacket. Cooper’s other acting jobs included roles in “Analyze This,” “Analyze That,” and “L.A. Law.”

Cooper continued performing at clubs, casinos, and the iconic Manhattan Friars Club until he retired in 2012, according to The Times.

He is survived by Conner, his three sisters, his three children and five grandchildren, according to The Hollywood Reporter.