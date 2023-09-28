(KTLA) — One of Britney Spears’ latest dancing videos on Instagram has some concerned about her well-being. Monday night the pop star posted a video of herself dancing with large knives, one in each hand inside her Southern California home.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” she wrote in the caption.

Once the concerned comments started to roll in, she added a disclaimer saying “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon!!!”

Fans became more worried when another video was posted afterward showing what looked like a cut on her thigh and a possible bandage close to her wrist.

Spears was wearing the same outfit as the knife video, so many made the assumption that those two factors were tied to the knife video.

Spears then posted a new video asking everyone to “lighten up about the knives” and said she was only “copying Shakira.”

Shakira recently performed with knives during the MTV Video Music Awards when she was honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

However, that didn’t put some at ease and a call for a welfare check was reportedly made to law enforcement.

According to TMZ and NBC News, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) received calls requesting a welfare check on the singer after the video was posted.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the initial call for the check was made by a member of Los Angeles Police Department’s Smart Team, which is the department’s mental evaluation unit. The person who made the call reportedly wasn’t just a fan but knew Spears and was knowledgeable about her current situation.

When cops arrived on the scene, Spears’ security reportedly assured them she was fine.

Sources told the site that Spears’ attorney reached out asking for information about the visit and they allegedly told him that they don’t take welfare check calls from fans and only did so because this person knew the singer.

KTLA 5 reached out to the VCSO, LAPD and Spears’ attorney but hasn’t received an immediate response.