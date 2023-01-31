(WXIN) — The company behind Banana Boat is recalling more of its sunscreen products due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

On Jan. 27, Edgewell Personal Care Company announced that it is expanding its nationwide recall of hair and scalp sunscreen sprays that was initially issued in July 2022. The recall was initiated because a review found unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant even though it is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat product.

The recall involves an additional batch of the recalled hair and scalp sunscreen spray. The company said no other batches or products are being recalled. The products subject to recall are:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said benzene is classified as a human carcinogen that can potentially result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the blood marrow. It can also cause life-threatening blood disorders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says benzene works by causing cells to not function correctly. For example, it can cause bone marrow to not produce enough red blood cells. It can also damage the immune system by changing blood levels of antibodies and causing the loss of white blood cells.

The CDC says people are exposed to benzene every day, including from tobacco smoke, gas stations, exhaust and industrial emissions. Indoors, people can get exposed to benzene from glues, paints, furniture wax and detergents.

The company says daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines.

Anyone with the recalled product should stop using it and throw it out. They can get a refund by contacting Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They can also visit www.bananaboat.com for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Anyone who suffered adverse reactions or quality problems due to the use of the product should report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program in the following ways:

Complete and submit the report online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.

www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm. Regular mail or fax: Download a form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.