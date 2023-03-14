RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) – Another house has collapsed into the ocean in Rodanthe on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The home was located at 23228 East Point Drive, just off the Jughandle Bridge.

The National Park Service says it’s communicating with the owner to coordinate the removal of the house and all related debris on the beach. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are asked to be cautious of potential debris on the beach and in the water.

Monday’s house collapse is just about a mile north from Ocean Drive, the site of several collapses last year. Two of the homes collapsed on the same day back in May.

In January of this year, Dare County officials held a meeting about the issue and said they’re looking at all options, including state and federal help, to deliver beach nourishment to the area. A study outlining how much the project may cost was expected to be released this month.