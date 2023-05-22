(KTLA) – Ray Stevenson who is known for his roles in “King Arthur,” “Punisher: War Zone,” and “RRR” has died.

Stevenson’s publicist told Variety that the prolific actor passed away on Sunday, however no cause of death was revealed.

Stevenson starred as the main villain in the hit movie “RRR.” He also played Volstagg in Marvel’s “Thor” franchise and starred as Othere in the History Channel’s “Vikings.”

The actor also voiced the character Gar Saxon in the “Star Wars” animated series “The Clone Wars” and “Rebels.”

Deadline reported Stevenson was set to join Disney+’s upcoming series “Ashoka,” which is a spinoff of “The Mandalorian.”

The site also said the actor had been cast in the historical drama “1242: Gateway to the West.” He took over the lead role that originally was to be played by Kevin Spacey.

Stevenson was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and started his career in the early ’90s appearing in European television series and televised films.

In 1998 he starred in “The Theory of Flight” alongside Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter.

He went on to star in the “Divergent” films, “The Book of Eli,” “The Other Guys,” among other films.