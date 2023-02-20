OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are on the scene of an explosion at an Oakwood Village, Ohio metal manufacturing factory where more than a dozen people were injured Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported hearing a big “boom” shortly after 2 p.m. Crews from multiple cities were then sent to the Alexander Road address where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located.

The Oakwood Village Fire Department confirmed to Nexstar’s WJW that 13 people were taken to the hospital following the explosion and that at least one of them was in critical condition. Another person was reportedly injured but not taken to the hospital.

Fire Captain Brian DiRocco said he saw quite a few burn victims on scene and that at least one person had to be pulled from the rubble before being taken to the hospital.

The official address of the building is in Bedford, but it is considered Oakwood Village.

Flying over the scene, a WJW helicopter camera recorded a fire and a large plume of smoke coming from the building, but firefighters have since brought the blaze under control. From the ground, debris could be seen scattered hundreds of yards away and a large chunk of the building was missing. Some of the nearby cars caught fire as well.

Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

The smoke billowing into the air could be seen for miles around the site and it was even caught on weather radar for a while.

“There has [sic] been reports of a smell of ‘Burning Oil’ in areas,” Broadview Heights Fire Department said on Facebook. “This is likely from the fire scene. We are likely to notice this odor for a while yet.”

Seven Hills Fire Department said they were aware of the haze and smell traveling through their area and told people not to call 911, as it may “tie up resources currently needed for the event in Oakwood.”

This is a developing story.