Nicholls student wins Louisiana Academy of Sciences Research Award

THIBODAUX, La. — A recent Nicholls State University health sciences graduate earned first place in a Louisiana Academy of Sciences competition.

LyLy Chaisson (BS ‘20) won for her submission in the Science Education, Social Sciences, Sciences and Humanities division. The Raceland resident’s project compared the levels of burnout for occupational therapists in Louisiana.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 94th Louisiana Academy of Sciences meeting in March. Judges ranked student submissions earlier this month.

Nicholls’ Health Sciences prepares graduates for advanced educational and clinical options in healthcare. Four concentrations prepare students through teaching, research and service.

The Louisiana Academy of Sciences aims to be a voice for science in the state for both higher education and K-12. Its annual meeting hosts competitions for undergraduate and graduate students from Louisiana’s universities.