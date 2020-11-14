Nicholls St. Men’s Basketball team has “a lot to prove” after pandemic halts historic run

THIBODAUX, La. – Eight months ago, the Nicholls State University Basketball Program was second in the Southland conference with a 15-5 record with 21 total wins.

The 2019 team was built for a conference championship and NCAA tournament run, but in the blink of an eye it was all gone because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I get asked a lot about unfinished business but I don’t necessarily love to say that. Last year’s team had a great year, 21 wins, tied the school record, didn’t get to finish it the way we wanted to and that’s their story. This is a new group and we’re 0-0. We haven’t won any games. We have a lot to prove,” says Nicholls St. Men’s Basketball Coach Austin Claunch.

A group with several new faces, returns a small core of contributors from last years team.

Including Preseason All-Conference selection Kevin Johnson.

A senior on track to be the all-time winningest player in Nicholls St. University history.

“A kid from Thibodaux Louisiana. Obviously he’s already hung one banner as a freshman. He has huge ownership of this team and it’s success. I’m so happy for him that he got that recognition but I know he’d trade it for the team’s success and to win a championship and ultimately put us on the national stage and the NCAA tournament,” says Claunch.

Nicholls’ road to the big dance begins November 25th with a 27-game regular season schedule.

If the pandemic has taught Colonels Head Coach Austin Claunch one thing, it’s that winning in 2020 is different from past years.

It has to be done both on and off the court.

“I do think the teams that are going to be standing in March are the teams that are mature and understand that adversity and distractions are going to be part of the deal this year so the teams that fight through that the best are going to win,” says Claunch.