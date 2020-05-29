Nicholls Librarian tabbed as featured speaker for National Webinar Series

THIBODAUX — A Nicholls State University librarian will be a featured speaker during the ACRL-Choice webinar series next month.

Brandy Burbante, head of technical services at Ellender Memorial Library, will discuss strategies for connecting students with helpful library resources.

“I’m hoping attendees leave empowered with ideas to promote library services and make meaningful relationships with faculty across their own campuses,” she said. “I’m also hoping that I can encourage librarians in attendance to voice their needs for improving their library services and help vendors in attendance understand more about assisting librarians with those needs.”

The presentation “Put Those Databases to Work! Strategies to Get Materials Flying Off Virtual Shelves” is set for June 2 and is for librarians from around the country. Burbante was first hired in 2012 and received a 2020 Woman of Achievement Award as part of the Bonnie J. Bourg Lecture Series and Women’s History Month Luncheon.