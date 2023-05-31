THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls is Alabama bound for their first regional appearance since 1998.

A first experience for the players on the Colonels roster, but not head coach Mike Silva.

One month before he was named Nicholls head coach Silva was on staff at Louisiana Tech when the Bulldogs hosted an NCAA regional in 2021.

He’s well-versed in postseason baseball and is passing that knowledge on to his team ahead of their opener in Tuscaloosa.

“I don’t think we’re going to be overwhelmed. We’re going to go play and do us an you know, I got a lot of confidence and trust in those guys in our locker room. I really just want them to embrace it, not make it bigger than it is. They’ve done a really good job this year in every venue we’ve gone to, even when it hasn’t gone our way, not being overwhelmed with it,” says Nicholls head baseball coach Mike Silva.

Ideally, you want your team to be playing their best baseball heading into the NCAA regional round, and Nicholls is doing just that after going a perfect 4-0 in the Southland Conference Tournament to finish the conference’s undisputed champion after winning both the regular season and tournament titles.

Nicholls defeated UNO 6-3 Saturday in the Southland Conference championship game to claim the tournament trophy.

“After this weekend, you know, it’s the first time we put together really consistent timely hits and tremendous pitching and defense, all together at the same time. So, yeah, I’m excited about the week. I feel like we’re playing really good baseball and we’ll see what happens,” says Silva.

Nicholls opens regional play Friday night at 6 p.m. against the host Alabama.