Arabi, La. (WGNO) —There’s a unique plant shop in Arabi, Louisiana that opened up two months ago. What was once a Waffle House is now a plant shop.

The Nice Plants Good Pots: Greenhouse Plant Shop is owned by Jacob Zeairs and Joe Grey. Both owners are artists in New Orleans that have worked on an array of things, including the Music Box Village. They own the Breathing Waters space in Arabi, at 1111 Lebeau St, Arabi, LA 70032. Breathing Waters is a creative studio space for artists, a farm and also where the plants for the Greenhouse plant shop are cultivated.

In 2022, Arabi was hit by an F3 tornado, where much was destroyed, including the Breathing Waters space. Nice Plants Good Pots, was only selling plants online at the time, but after the tornado, came the opportunity to open up a shop.

“By luck, through the disaster came rebirth. Through friends, someone told us this space was available. A few people come in and realize it isn’t a Waffle House anymore and are surprised,” says Jacob.

“My father was third generation apple farmer. I didn’t really notice plants until I was in my 30’s. I think it was Jacob, who opened my eyes to the world of plants,” says Joe.

The shop sells all types of plants from anthuriums, variegated monsteras, to euphorbias. Both owners still use their artistic abilities and also make hand-crafted pots and planters.

The Nice Plants Good Pots: Greenhouse Plant Shop is open Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10am to 2pm. The owners hope to add a small café to their plant shop.