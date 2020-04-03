NFL, City work to keep 2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: tHE KANSAS CITY CHIEin Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 17 game NFL regular season, beginning in the fall of 2021, could force the Super Bowl in 2024 out of New Orleans.

The game is scheduled to be played at the Superdome, February 4th 2024. But, if the season is pushed back an additional week, the game would be played February 11th. That would be in direct conflict with the final weekend of Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras day in 2024 is February 13th.

One option to keep the game in New Orleans is to eliminate the bye week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. That would allow the game to stay in New Orleans.

If the 2024 Super Bowl is moved, the goal would be to bring the game back to New Orleans, quickly.

No Super Bowls have been awarded past the 2024 game.

The NFL issued a statement Friday:

As part of the bid process in 2018, we contemplated the possibility of a 17-game schedule as part of a new CBA. We are exploring options with the Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for the city to remain the host of the Super Bowl in 2024 or in a future year that would be suitable for both New Orleans and the NFL.

The New Orleans Host Committee also issued a statement:

“The New Orleans Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, has remained in close communication with league officials about the change to a 17-game regular season, as it relates to the city hosting Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. During the bid process in 2018, it was contemplated and discussed of the possibility of an extended schedule based on a new CBA. The Bid Committee, the New Orleans Saints and NFL worked together to build in contingencies if a potential conflict with Mardi Gras should affect the Super Bowl date. Mutually agreed upon terms during the bid process granted assurances that the NFL and Host Committee would explore all options for still hosting the game in 2024, or, agreeing to host the Super Bowl in a future year when the citywide calendar permits.”

The potential delay of the Super Bowl coming to New Orleans comes at a most difficult time for the hospitality industry. Thousands have been laid off in New Orleans because of the Coronavirus pandemic.