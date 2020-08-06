NewsNation will premiere September 1st

NEW ORLEANS – There is a new, primetime newscast coming to cable on WGN America.

The show will be powered by stories from Nexstar news stations across the country, including our own here at WGNO.

The show is called “NewsNation” and will premiere September 1st as a 3-hour newscast from 7PM to 10PM CT.

The Chicago-based newsroom will be powered by Nexstar’s 5,400 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms reporting news that is fact-based and unbiased.

NewsNation will have a heavy emphasis on breaking news, forecasting and following severe weather with five bureaus set up in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, Dallas and the West Coast.

There is also a NewsNation digital app and website that will cover news nationally 24/7.

To learn more, you can check out wgnamerica.com for more information and to find a channel for your cable provider.