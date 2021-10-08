Newsfeed Now: Senate approves short-term debt ceiling fix; Comic Con lands back in NYC

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Brian Laundrie’s father helped in the search for his missing son at a 24,000-acre Florida reserve Thursday according to the family’s attorney. Authorities continue to search for Brian, who is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.

In a move to save the country from an economic catastrophe. Thursday night the Senate finally passed a plan to raise the debt ceiling. Congress has until Oct. 18 to resolve the issue.

A young girl in Florida died from COVID-19 last month and her parents claim she was assigned to escort sick children to the nurse’s office

Alabama residents are grieving the death of 17-year-old Fuller Goldsmith who worked at a Tuscaloosa

restaurant for seven years. His culinary talent took him from his home kitchen to Food Network’s Chopped Junior.

It was a close call for a driver in Indiana after a piece of wood came flying through her windshield. The woman said she feels to be alive and her hopes that this will be a reminder for people to secure everything in their vehicle before hitting the road.

After Monday’s Facebook outage, people are back using the company’s social media platforms.

While some enjoyed the break others felt lost without the access.

ComicCon fans assemble! The New York Comic Con has returned but it`s not just fans who are happy to the Con is back, retailers from around the area look forward to this event since it’s a big boost to their sales.

