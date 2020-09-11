Newsfeed Now: Remembering 9/11; Wildfires rage on in the West

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Events marking the September 11th anniversary are being scaled-back this year in Lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, but many of the usual displays of patriotism remain.

Other stories in today’s show:

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Wildfires raged unchecked throughout California Thursday, and gusty winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities warned. KTXL’s Karma Dickerson reports on the latest.

OREGON WILDFIRES: An estimated 500,000 people had fled their homes by Thursday as wildfires fanned by strong winds consume huge swaths of Oregon in what governor Kate Brown said Wednesday could turn out be the greatest loss of human life in Oregon’s history. KOIN’s Elise Haas reports on the latest.

REFLECTING ON LIFE: There isn’t much a 107-year-old woman hasn’t been through. She lived through two world wars, a great depression, a civil rights movement. She’s experienced the joy of life, as her three daughters are still alive today, the oldest is 84. WOOD’s Casey Jones shares her story.

TIGER ON THE LOOSE: In Tennessee, The Knox County Sheriff’s Office issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a tiger late Wednesday night after reports of the animal being spotted in southeast Knoxville. WATE’s Madisen Keavy reports.

