Newsfeed now: Kicking off Black History Month celebrations; counting down to Super Bowl kick-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJYZ) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people in hospitals and care facilities to be alone for weeks at a time, technology is bringing people together.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — February marks Black History Month, and a big part of that history is art. Two artists in North Carolina are creating something that reflects the good and the bad of life, and while creating interpretations of their lives and the legacy of their ancestors, they are also trying to encourage new artists.

TAMPA, Fla. (WDAF) — Two Tampa nurses who were born and raised in Kansas City will be cheering on the Chiefs at the Super Bowl for free.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenage chef competes in a chicken wing competition with an fryer; and it catches the attention of the community.

