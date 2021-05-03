Newsfeed Now: Josh Duggar pleads not guilty to child porn charges; TSA returns veteran’s pendant with best friend’s ashes

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-At least three people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after police say a boat overturned and broke apart off the coast of Point Loma in San Diego Sunday morning, during a suspected smuggling operation.

See the full story on Fox5 San Diego

President Joe Biden is still pushing to get his infrastructure bill through Congress despite pushback. Republicans reportedly say the president needs to be realistic.

For more on the story view the video player above,

Joshua Duggar formerly with TLC’s “19 kids and counting,” remains in jail in Arkansas this morning, after pleading not guilty to charges of child pornography last week.

See the full story on NWA

A veteran in Texas has been reunited with a pendant that holds the ashes of his best friend and fellow veteran.

See the full story on FOX 44 News

Oklahoma residents and business owners are cleaning up after massive damage from a violent hailstorm last week.

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

A dog owner in California released a video of her puppy being tossed around by her roommate.

See the full story on KTLA 5

The governor of South Dakota filed a lawsuit last week against officials in president Biden’s administration over the cancellation of the fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore.

See the full story on Siouxland Proud