Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
Your Local Election Headquarters
Tracking the Tropics
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Contests
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses gay slur on air
Top Stories
Bennie Fowler talks offseason journey to the Saints
Video
Nicholls Athletics focuses on progress during pandemic
Video
Bregman leaves game with apparent leg injury
AP source: NCAA recommends free year of eligibility for fall
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
Help the Community
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
NOLA Neighborhood
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
How a little girls is getting treatment thanks to Miracle Flights
Newsfeed Now
Posted:
Aug 20, 2020 / 09:07 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2020 / 09:18 AM CDT
Learn more at MiracleFlights.org
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Trending Stories
Neighbors concerned over proposed landfill on 104-acres of land in St. Tammany Parish
Video
The search for gunman who killed a former Mardi Gras parade horse
Video
One August night in Hammond
Video
Mask distribution for Gretna residents on August 20
Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Tea
Video
Greater New Orleans Foundation announces additional $194K in grants for service and hospitality workers
Ten Hynes Charter School employees to quarantine after one tests positive for COVID-19
The Whitney Plantation sheds light on rough times in Louisiana
Video
NOLA Marketplace Directory
Gov. Edwards officially extends Phase Two, statewide mask mandate, and bar closures in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
Popular
Neighbors concerned over proposed landfill on 104-acres of land in St. Tammany Parish
Video
The search for gunman who killed a former Mardi Gras parade horse
Video
One August night in Hammond
Video
Mask distribution for Gretna residents on August 20
Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Tea
Video
Greater New Orleans Foundation announces additional $194K in grants for service and hospitality workers
Ten Hynes Charter School employees to quarantine after one tests positive for COVID-19
Latest News
Air Force airman faces federal arson charge in Salt Lake City police car fire
Steve Bannon arrested in border wall fundraising scam
Video
Hackers threaten violence at Columbine High School over Zoom call
Video
Swiss town covered in chocolate snow after glitch at Lindt factory
Planning to fly? American Airlines will drop flights to these 15 cities in October
US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus
More News