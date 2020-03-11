Arkansas Police officer killed in line of duty during traffic stop

Update:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police officer who was shot and killed Tuesday night had received multiple awards for his service.

Officer Brent Scrimshire had been with the HSPD for a little over six years.

In 2016, he was named a regional officer of the year by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Attorney General Rutledge released the following statement after learning about Scrimshire’s death Tuesday night:

“My heart breaks for the family of Officer Brent Scrimshire who was killed in the line of duty tonight. Our men and women in blue hold the line every day so Arkansans can sleep safely at night. Unfortunately, Officer Scrimshire paid the ultimate sacrifice and we are forever indebted to him. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to Officer Scrimshire’s family and the entire Hot Springs Police Department as they are faced with this devastating loss.” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Brent Scrimshire during this tragic and difficult time. He will be remembered for his courage and dedication to serve and protect the people of Hot Springs. My heart also goes out to the Hot Springs Police Department as they grieve the loss of one of their own. Today’s news is a tragic reminder to Arkansans of the risks our law enforcement officers face each and every day as they strive to make our communities safer.” Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin

Most recently, Scrimshire was selected as HSPD’s officer of the quarter in September.

His supervisors chose him for his dedication, work ethic and professionalism.

Original Story:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A local police officer has died after a Tuesday night shooting that happened during a traffic stop.

The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) says Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect around 6:30 on Kenwood Street.

Officer Scrimshire died after being taken to the hospital. The suspect was also wounded but their name and condition is not yet being released.

Police ask for thoughts and prayers for Officer Scrimshire’s family and the HSPD.

The Arkansas State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office tweeted this out about the situation:

Please keep the injured @HotSpringsPD police officer, the officer’s family and the entire Hot Springs Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) March 11, 2020





