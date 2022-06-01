LOCKPORT, La. (WGNO) – On the first day of hurricane season, leaders in Lafourche Parish are celebrating the completion of a new affordable housing project in the Town of Lockport.

Developers with Gulf Coast Housing Partnership say Les Maisons de Bayou Lafourche is the first housing community built with storm-resilient materials, giving the homes the capability of withstanding a Category 3 hurricane.

The community, located on McLoud Road, is made up of 36 duplex-style units, featuring elevated concrete foundations, impact-rated doors and windows and metal roofs.

“We really went to a higher level of resiliency in the construction, so this meant that our general contractor, and the subcontractors as well, had to learn some different building methodologies, inspired by [Louisiana Housing Corporation,] said Kathy Laborde, the president and CEO of Gulf Coast Housing Partnership.

During construction, the homes seemed to have passed the ultimate test by withstanding Hurricane Ida, whereas other portions of Lafourche Parish were devastated.

“I used to live in Galliano, but I lost everything, and I found this place, and I got approved for it,” said Karen Toups, a resident at Les Maisons de Bayou Lafourche.

Although this property did not flood during Ida, developers say the landscape was designed to capture water from a 25-year flood event.

“The state had a higher goal here: not only affordable housing, but could we build it and demonstrate the incorporation of resiliency principles, so that after a storm, people can move back into their homes,” said Laborde.

Residents say their new sense of security makes them feel less nervous going into hurricane season.

“I feel better. I feel… I don’t know. It’s good. Thank God I got that,” said Toups.

All units are currently occupied, but potential residents can call (225) 367-4712 to get on a waiting list.