Newborn Brings Joy During Pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Delivering a baby in the hospital during a global pandemic is not what most expectant mothers imagine.

For new mom Jessica Marasco-Illes, that was her reality. Her journey to motherhood began in November 2019, pre-pandemic.

“We had bought a case of wine for Thanksgiving and the Saints game. That morning I just felt different. I took a pregnancy test and I found out I was pregnant!” said Marasco-Illes.

Marasco was excited to expand her family! But, just a few months later, Covid-19 arrived in the U.S. – claiming the lives of thousands and flipping the world upside down.

Luckily, Marasco was able to work from her and given an August 6th due date.

“I just kind of felt like August 6th was not her day. If my baby could come 2 weeks early, she would be born on my dad and grandpa’s birthday!” said Marasco.

Looking for a glimmer of light in dark times, July 23rd would continue the family omen for a third generation. Baby Scarlett would enter the world right on time!

“My mother thought it was a good omen. Being born on the same day as my dad was just a very mere coincidence.” said grandpa, Frank Marasco.

A coincidence? Or family omen?

“Scarlett is a very chill baby. She likes to sleep. She loves Lionel Ritchie. It’s what soothes her when she is a little fussy.”said Jessica.

Jokingly, Grandpa Frank says as a practical family, they will buy one cake and card and pass it around!