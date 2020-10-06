New York High School students celebrate National Honor Society’s 100th Anniversary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- This academic year, the National Honor Society is celebrating its 100 Anniversary. In Elmira, there are roughly 60-65 active members with generally 30 new member installations every year.

Each year, young scholars across the United States are eager to join the coveted National Honor Society. In most cases, like Elmira City School District, these high school-aged scholars have an early introduction to this elite academic group through involvement in the National Junior Honor Society in seventh grade.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to branch out, meet new people and also as many people know, it looks great on a college application, but it’s more than that. It’s more about helping the community,” said Elmira High School senior, Amari Baptist-King.

From the beginning, The National Honor Society (NHS) elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921.

“Our main focus has just kind of been just trying to keep up our participation in the community and in our club itself, but also try to keep it as normal as possible with zoom meetings and trying to keep in touch with each other as much as we can,” said Elmira High School senior, Parker Moss.

NHS student members have gone on to great things. From Ivy league higher education to professional careers in medicine, politics, law, education, and more.

In Elmira, a woman named Elisa Brookfield began the local chapter in the 1940s. But beyond that, there is historical evidence that there were honor societies in Elmira perhaps even far before the national honor society inception in 1921.

There is a long tradition of high-quality scholarship in Elmira. In recent history and between 2015-2018, Elmira High School graduated 199 National Honor Society members, including 24 perfect scores on the NYS Regents Exams.