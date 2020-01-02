Watch Now
New Year’s tradition: Wisconsin town hosts annual ‘Toilet Bowl Parade'

**Milwaukee, WI** Hustisford on Wednesday, Jan. 1 hosted the 55th annual Toilet Bowl Parade and Winter Fest.

    HUSTISFORD, WI (WITI) — There was a New Year’s Eve cheese drop on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, De. 31 at the Plymouth Arts Center, and on New Year’s Day — another unique Wisconsin tradition in Hustisford.

Spectators threw toilet paper at a passing parade, and bars served food and drinks. There was a tug-o-war competition, water barrel fights, and live music by Stage Hoggs. Guests were able to watch the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on large-screen TVs, with food and beverages available at the Community Hall through 7 p.m.

Tickets were just $1 each, or six for $5, with proceeds benefitting improvements at Community Hall.

It was all meant to bring the community together and celebrate the new year.

