New Year’s Eve downtown parking restrictions and street closures

NEW ORLEANS – Beginning Wednesday, December 30, NOPD will close Decatur Street from Toulouse Street to Dumaine Street from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Dick Clark Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020 street closures will occur on Decatur Street between Canal Street and Dumaine Street from 6 p.m. until just after midnight.

Jackson Square will also be closed. Madison and Wilkerson Streets that lead to Jackson Square will also be closed during that time.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2020 and lasting to 2 a.m. on January 1, 2021, Bourbon Street will be closed to cross traffic between Iberville and Dumaine Streets.

This area will not be accessible to vehicular or pedestrian traffic during these hours.

Parking restrictions related to New Year’s Eve

NEW YEAR’S EVE / SUGARBOWL 2020-2021

Royal at Frenchmen – No Parking

NOPD has also asked the Department of Public Works to designate the following streets as No Parking Zones starting Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 12 a.m. and ending on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 6 a.m.

700 and 800 blocks between Dauphine and Royal of the following streets:

Iberville

Bienville

Conti

St Louis

Toulouse

St. Peter

Orleans

St. Ann

800 block of Bourbon St.

Canal St. both sides from Convention Center Blvd. to Burgundy St.

Thursday, December 31, 2020 12 a.m. to Friday, January 1, 2021 at 6 a.m.

Decatur St. (both sides) from Dumaine to Conti

N. Peters (both sides) from Conti to Canal

500 and 600 blocks of Frenchmen St. (both sides)

DPW will have tow trucks in the area to enforce these parking restrictions.