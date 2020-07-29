New world class $50 million cancer center being built in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY– The Northshore is getting a new cancer center with advanced services to serve cancer patients in St. Tammany Parish.

This will help those patients from having to go elsewhere to seek state of the art treatment or services.

A new $50-million state-of-the-art 75,000 square foot cancer center is currently being built on the corner of Ochsner Blvd. and Louisiana 21.

St. Tammany Health System and Ochsner Health, Northshore Region teamed up for this major project.

In a press release, Joan Coffman, President and CEO of St. Tammany Health System said, “Over the last five years, we have seen significant growth in the number of patients who have turned to our teams for cancer care. We recognize the growing need to expand local access to care.”

John Herman, CEO of Ochsner Northshore Region said, “It will provide an environment for patients and their families giving them all the help they need to recover from cancer.”

This cancer center will provide enhanced care coordination, more timely access to care, and local access to advanced services.

“They will receive treatment on the Northshore that is world class,” Herman said.

This new cancer center is yet to be named, but is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.