NEW VIDEO — NOPD strictly enforcing Stay Home Mandate on Mid City’s Bayou St John

NEW VIDEO -- Bayou St John, Mid City New Orleans -- Friday evening WGNO submitted video showing the NOPD strictly enforcing the Stay Home Mandate announced from New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell on Friday afternoon.

"We are hereby mandating that residents stay home whenever possible, going out only for critical needs. We are telling our people and our businesses to stay home. The more people who stay at home, the more lives that we will save," said Mayor Cantrell.

"Don't look for ways for the rule to not apply to you. Do not look for ways to be an exception. Stay home. If there are any gray areas, err on the side of caution. Stay home."