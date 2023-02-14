NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Aubrey Clark is a local 4th grader in Marrero! When she isn’t hanging out with her best friends or watching her favorite show- The Proud Family– she is balancing her bank account!

Clark’s parents, Renisia and Liference Clark, downloaded the Busy Kids app to track Aubrey’s chores and pay her allowance. They want Aubrey to be financially literate! It’s a new trend called, Money Parenting, where you teach your children about money and how it works!

“We figured now it is time for her to be responsible with this card. She is able to shop online, go into the store, I believe she was excited about the debit card aspect then she started seeing in order for me to get money, I have to do things to earn money,” said Renisia Clark.

Aubrey has her own Busy Kids debit card too! She uses it to make purchases. Her top purchase so far- Disney+

CLICK here for more information on the Busy Kids app!