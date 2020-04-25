New survey: How Americans plan to spend their Coronavirus stimulus

IPX 1031 recently surveyed 1,000 Americans to learn more about their tax filing habits as well as how they plan to spend both their tax refunds and Coronavirus stimulus checks.
Here’s what they found:
- 27% of respondents said Coronavirus has changed how they’ll spend their tax refund.
- How Americans planned to use their tax refund pre-Coronavirus: 1. Paying off debt (39%) 2. Saving it (31%) 3. Investing it (14%) 4. Vacation (8%) 5. Making a major purchase (4%) 6. Other (4%).
- How Americans now plan to use their tax refund due to Coronavirus: 1. Food/groceries (24%) 2. Saving it (24%) 3. Mortgage/rent payments (23%) 4. Utility bills (12%) 5. Paying off debt (10%) 6. Other (7%).
- How Americans plan to use their Coronavirus stimulus check: 1. Saving it (29%) 2. Paying mortgage/rent (20%) 3. Paying off debt (17%) 4. Food/groceries (16%) 5. Utility bills (7%) 6. Other (11%).
- 42% of respondents said they didn’t know the next tax day is July 15th.