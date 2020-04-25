New survey: How Americans plan to spend their Coronavirus stimulus

NEW YORK (KSNT) - A northeast Kansas farmer gave one of his only N95 masks for a healthcare worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In a Friday press conference the New York governor told the story of the farmer, Dennis, who wrote to Cuomo and offered up one of his five N95 masks. He wanted the governor to pass it to a front-line healthcare worker in New York. The farmer's wife has one lung and diabetes according to Cuomo, but Dennis still chose to offer up the mask to help protect nurses and doctors.