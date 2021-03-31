New study: First dose of COVID-19 vaccine will reduce 80 percent risk of infection

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- According to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention shows your chances to catch the coronavirus are reduced by 80 percent after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

In the initial COVID-19 vaccine trails completing the vaccines doses of Modena and Pfizer will give you a 90 to 95 percent efficacy. The Johnson and Johnson shot will give you around 72 percent.

“The antibody responses that we’re seeing to the vaccination are significantly greater than what we’re seeing after natural immunity after having an infection,” said Dr. Jacob Wood at Baton Rouge General.

According to the CDC, the vaccines help with both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

“It is important that we reduce asymptomatic infections because those people are going to be more likely to spreaders of the virus,” said Dr. Wood.

In Louisiana over 700 thousand people have completed their vaccine series, this number makes up around 16 percent of the states population.

It takes about two weeks for for your body to produce antibodies against the infection. According to Dr. Wood, it is still unsure how long the antibodies will last or when we will know if we need another booster shot in the near future.

Dr. Wood says it’s crucial for you to not miss out or reschedule your second dose. The effectiveness of the vaccine will be lower if a person never receives the second dose.

This study was done through a trial of 3,950 people who were health care personnel, first responders, and essential workers in six states.

Information on how to schedule of COVID-19 shot is available here.