New streaming channel showcasing films “From Nola With Love”

NEW ORLEANS–– The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) announced the launch of From NOLA with LOVE, a new virtual streaming channel supported by the City of New Orleans and Fertel Foundation. The channel showcases 40 films from New Orleans that were Official Selections of the 2019 New Orleans Film Festival (NOFF). The channel runs on nolalove.eventive.org through June 1st with all proceeds benefiting filmmakers.

From NOLA with LOVE is an extension of New Orleans Film Society’s ongoing efforts to support filmmakers in New Orleans and the South. The majority of filmmakers in our community are part of a gig economy halted by the pandemic. Many are facing housing and food insecurity, and struggling to make ends meet as they have been laid off, or lost contract work.

Since the beginning of the quarantine period, NOFS has put $36,000 in responsive, flexible grants in the bank accounts of a diverse group of filmmakers who are current and past participants in NOFS filmmaker labs, following a survey that quantified immediate and urgent needs. Also, NOFS’ annual Southern Producer’s Lab went online in April, in support of 10 projects by Southern filmmakers, with technical support from Sundance Institute’s Collab platform.

From NOLA with LOVE’s virtual catalog consists of two feature-length and thirty-eight short films. Feature films include The Long Shadow, winner of the Best Louisiana Feature Film Jury Award at NOFF 2019, and Last Call for the Bayou, which tells five stories on how Louisiana’s massive coastal land loss is affecting people.

Short films are presented in eight shorts programs in the same way they were programmed at NOFF 2019; Sweet Home New Orleans, Gris Gris Gumbo Ya Ya, Late Night Shorts, Life on the Bayou, Experimental Voices, Guilded Splinters, Right Place Wrong Time, and a Bonus Round with a new compilation of short films from different sections of NOFF 2019.

The Late Night Shorts program includes award-winning films: Valerio’s Day Out, winner of the Best Louisiana Short Jury Award at NOFF 2019 and Short Film Special Jury Award for Directing at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and Date Movie, winner of the Audience Award for Best Louisiana Short at NOFF 2019.

Viewers can buy a pass for $35 to access all films through June 1st or pay $10 to unlock each feature-length film or shorts program individually. All proceeds will go directly to filmmakers. Visit nolalove.eventive.org to start streaming now.

New Orleans Film Society members can watch all films for free from May 1st to May 10th. Visit neworleansfilmsociety.org to become a member.

New Orleans Film Society will present live Q&As with some of the participating filmmakers on their Instagram channel @neworleansfilmsociety throughout the month of May. These will be announced on NOFS’ newsletters and social media accounts.